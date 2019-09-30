Project Manager

I am in search of work of the project manager I will consider various options. Have experience with the team and projects of varying complexity.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

- work with project team members and project manager to define project scope, resource requirements, timeline, deliverables and milestones

- manage projects through all phases of the software development life cycle

- requirements elicitation and documentation

- end-to-end responsibility for project delivery

- organization of successful coordinated work

- development of TK,

- working with software development methodologies Waterfall, Agile, Spiral

- good knowledge of app development lifecycle

- coordination of work at the teams 2-30 people

- development of skills of the team

- setting up of technical equipment

- conducting of demo for customers

- setting up prosesses at the projects

- recruitment for the project, interviewing

- control of the budget and working hours of the project

- work with theJIRA Project Administration

- maintaining large projects lasting more than one year.

- experience in working with projects of different size.

- experience in project related risks managemen.

- preparing reports to report on project progress, problems and solutions.