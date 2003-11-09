I finished 11 grades in Ukrainian school with a golden medal and am currently a bachelor’s student of Computer Science in Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, one of the biggest and the most famous universities of Ukraine, being on the leader positions of the ranking list with all A scores. I have good analytical and communication skills. Over the past year, I've been the leader of two groups that have been involved in creating games in Java and Unity. I am currently learning C++. I boldly take on any job, because I quickly learn any necessary skills.