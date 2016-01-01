dev_my_way

Searching for dev occupation

Experience:

Head of Lessons Assessment department, QC

from 01.2016 till now (5 years 11 months)

Creation and supporting of processes:

- quality control, which is based on Speech Analytics, ML;

- UX, work upon retention, NPS, Refund Rate.

Regular management with current customers, searching for potential ones.

Monitoring the regulatory framework for updating projects.

Analytics’ analyse (counting valuation). Automating of manual processes, preparation of technical tasks.

Strategic planning (long-term, short-term) by products. Project planning. Budget management. Work with contracts.

Team formation and development:

- staff recruitment;

- training, adaptation;

- motivation systems ;

- roadmap control;

- formation and management of KPI, SLA

- development of skills, PDP;

- control of the attrition rate;

- eNPS.

Education:

DNU, Foreign languages, Dnipro

Higher education, from 2007 to 2012 (5 years)

Additional education:

Product star (2021, 1 month)

CJM + Digital Strategy (regularly)

Revolution of service in Ukraine (regularly)

TKT certificate (2019, 2 months)

Computer skills:

Trello, Asana, Jira, OmniDesk, ReDash, Tableau, Gantt Chart, GoogleDocs, Miro.

Professional and other skills:

English teaching experience (7 years of experience)

Language:

Ukrainian - free;

Russian - free;

English -- upper intermediate

