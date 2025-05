Front End Developer, Web Designer

Hi, i'm a front end developer from Ukraine with 2+ years of experience.

I'm buil pages quickly and efficiently.

Write clean, valid, cross-browser code.

KEY SKILLS EXPERIENCE AND TOOLS:

* GIT, Gulp, HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, Ajax, Angular, jQuery, Responsive design, Less, Sass, HAML, Coffe-script, SVG.

* SourceTree, Visual Studio 2013, WebStorm 10, Dreamweaver, Sublime Text 3, Photoshop, AI.

My portfolio: http://di3.click/