dindindon2

Resume

Key skills:

- Basic understanding of .Net fundamentals.

- OOP knowledge

- Basic knowledge of Entity Framework.

- Basic knowledge of Web API.

- Basic knowledge of SQL.

Education:

1. Odessa National Academy of Telecommunications.

Specialty: Computer-Integrated Technological Processes and Production.

2. HYS Academy Backend Course

Foreign languages: English – Pre-intermediate.

About myself:

The first programming experience was in Pascal, but later I chose C#, because it can be used in different areas of programming. Previously fond of programming microcontrollers. The best motivation for me is to see the result of the work done. That's why I chose programming.