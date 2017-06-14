Переводчик английского, испанского языков, член Союза Журналистов Украины

( Television leading cameraman and Photographer,

Member of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine)

Date of birth: September 25th, 1977

Education:

1)1984-1994 studied at the secondary school of Zaporizhzhia #59.

Basic disciplines: English language, English/American literature, Ukrainian language, technical translation (English). In tenth form started learning Spanish independently.

2)1994-1999 studied at the State University of Zaporizhzhia the department of foreign economic relations. Simultaneously obtained the degree of an English interpreter. Studied at the extra classes of Spanish language and successfully passed the exam after.

Basic disciplines: Statistics, Innovation management, Decision making, International relations, foreign languages.

Foreign languages: English (fluent), Spanish (fluent), German (good), Ukrainian, Russian.

Work experience:

Since 2004 up till now is working at the Zaporizhzhia State Regional Broadcasting Company as a leading cameraman. Experience of work includes shooting news, creative programs and sport events. Was involved in work in studio serving the live broadcasts, advertisment, light positioning. Is in charge of the direction of photography of the talk show “Znak Zapytannya - “Question mark”. Worked with the following equipment: DVC-Pro 410, 615, Betacam-SP, Mini-DV, S-VHS.

Since January 1st 2008 obtained first category rank. From June 1st, 2007 till June 29th, 2007 had professional practice at Offener Kanal Magdeburg where the experience of director's, editing and camera work was acquired.

In September 2008 I was invited by Offener Kanal Magdeburg once again with a purpose to make a film about Khortitza Island (Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine). My 15 minutes film was acquired by the Magdeburg Townhall for the Townhall festival taking place on the 3rd of October 2008. Magdeburg is the twin city on Zaporizhzhia Ukraine.

Since October 14th,2008 was an acting Cameraman-in-Chief of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Broadcasting company occupying the administrative post.

Since July 2012 is a Member of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine.

Achievements: during a trip to Germany in November 2005 as an author made a creative program of the city Minden its history and present days.

That same time visited the broadcasting companies in Berlin TV-B and ARD. Those visits were aimed at developing the communicative skills and brightening the experience in media industry started at the broadcasting company in Zaporizhzhia.

Showed positive attitude towards work and behaved as an active part of the creative process.