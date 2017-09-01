Юрист-международник, IT-юрист

Опыт работы с 2005 года.

Duties andobligations:

- Performing the obligations of an in-house lawyer regarding supervisionof the IT company.

- International and in-country legal support.

- Legal research on wide range of issues influencing IT companyactivity (as data protection (+GDPR) and analysis, compliance with

international, US, EU IT laws, VPN use etc.).

- Drafting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy, Refund Policy,EULA depending on the legislation.

- TM and copyright registration and protection.

- Drafting different legal documents, contracts and agreements.

- Incorporation of foreign companies and supporting the process of openingof bank accounts (+KYC procedure).

Duties andobligations:

- Performingthe obligations of an in-house lawyer regarding supervision and legal support

of the group of foreign (non-residential) companies (contract law, taxes, bank

accounts) and residential companies.

- Registrationof offshore and onshore companies, business communication and correspondence

with foreign lawyers and agencies, bankers, counterparts, clients.

- Preparationof opening banking accounts in different international banks (Bank of Cyprus,

Hellenic bank, Privat bank Cyprus Branch, Verso bank, Norvik bank, ABLV, Credit

Suisse AG, Mirabaud & Cies, BNP Paribas (Suisse) SA, Zapad bank, COB і

Ceska Sporitelna, HSBC, Bank of Amerika, Emirtaes NBD); KYC procedure.

- Drafting,analysis and review of contracts (including external economic activity + IT

sphere: software license agreements, payment service agreements, hardware and

software purchase agreements, EULA, terms of use, refund policy, privacy policy etc.) in English and Ukrainian\Russian.

- Consultingon Ukraine and foreign legislations (as, i.e. English law, Cyprus law, Suisse

law).

- Judicialpractice.

- Draftingvarious legal documents.

- Translations.