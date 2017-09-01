Опыт работы с 2005 года.
Duties andobligations:
- Performing the obligations of an in-house lawyer regarding supervisionof the IT company.
- International and in-country legal support.
- Legal research on wide range of issues influencing IT companyactivity (as data protection (+GDPR) and analysis, compliance with
international, US, EU IT laws, VPN use etc.).
- Drafting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy, Refund Policy,EULA depending on the legislation.
- TM and copyright registration and protection.
- Drafting different legal documents, contracts and agreements.
- Incorporation of foreign companies and supporting the process of openingof bank accounts (+KYC procedure).
- Performingthe obligations of an in-house lawyer regarding supervision and legal support
of the group of foreign (non-residential) companies (contract law, taxes, bank
accounts) and residential companies.
- Registrationof offshore and onshore companies, business communication and correspondence
with foreign lawyers and agencies, bankers, counterparts, clients.
- Preparationof opening banking accounts in different international banks (Bank of Cyprus,
Hellenic bank, Privat bank Cyprus Branch, Verso bank, Norvik bank, ABLV, Credit
Suisse AG, Mirabaud & Cies, BNP Paribas (Suisse) SA, Zapad bank, COB і
Ceska Sporitelna, HSBC, Bank of Amerika, Emirtaes NBD); KYC procedure.
- Drafting,analysis and review of contracts (including external economic activity + IT
sphere: software license agreements, payment service agreements, hardware and
software purchase agreements, EULA, terms of use, refund policy, privacy policy etc.) in English and Ukrainian\Russian.
- Consultingon Ukraine and foreign legislations (as, i.e. English law, Cyprus law, Suisse
law).
- Judicialpractice.
- Draftingvarious legal documents.
- Translations.
