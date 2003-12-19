Business developer

InternetDevels is a web development agency with a strong desire to help people make their ideas come true.

Founded in 2007, InternetDevels has been building, migrating, and supporting Drupal

websites. For 14 years we provide our clients with full Drupal services, from turn-key projects

to custom modules and emergency fixes.

Our mission is to meet challenges and deliver the most optimal web solutions.

Our vision is to deliver affordable and quality code to make our clients happy and satisfied.

We focus on web development that fits customers’ business challenges and leads to their

satisfaction.

We listen, comprehend, and try to be on the same page with our clients. We wear their

shoes for a moment and try to figure out what result they want to achieve.

The key question to a successful project is WHY and all your HOWs are up to us.