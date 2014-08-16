Профессиональный переводчик с английского и французского на русский

I live in Ukraine and I've been learning English since I was 6 y.o. I'm bilingual and both Ukrainian and Russian are my mother tongues as I was born in the Russian family.

In 2003 I entered Zaporozhye National University and in 2006 became a participant of Camp Counselor Program organized by YMCA. Two months in the USA helped me to improve my English a lot ad to start working as a freelance translator in 2007.

In 2008 I finished and obtained diploma of MA in translation (English, French).

I've changed several places of work, worked as a translator in Dnepravia airlines, then worked in the translation agency as a translator, and as account manager responsible for translation in one of the leading Ukrainian IT companies.