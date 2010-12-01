Software Test Engineer

E-mail: ﻿[email protected]

Skype: ﻿fjolur.

Cell: +38 063 076 51 36

Опыт работы

Software Test Engineer

с 10.2013 по 08.2014 (10 месяцев)

Intro Pro (IT)

Embedded Systems Department

Manual Software testing for TV receivers, DirectTV co. product.

- Black-box testing;

- Smoke, ad-hoc, functional, Regression testing; Network; GUI, localization etc.

- OS: Ubuntu - Linux.

- Bug tracking system: Jira.

- Using Sun VirtualBox for remote testing, Eclipse for CVS access

Software Test Engineer

с 11.2011 по 08.2013 (1 год 9 месяцев)

Smart Development Group (Computer Software)

Testing of iOS and Mac OS applications:

Family Tree - genealogy app for MacOS (https://itun.es/us/IJ9gK.m)

Desktop Toys - desktop game for MacOS (https://itun.es/us/Srm8L.m)

DjVuReader for iOS - viewer for DjVu files on iOS (https://itun.es/i6xK8Dk)

DjVuReader – viewer for DjVu files on Mac (https://itun.es/us/dIyyD.m)

XPSReader - viewer for XPS files on Mac (https://itun.es/us/QvX2E.m)

Database Pro – a tool for accessing SQL databases from iPad (http://itun.es/iS86ws)

Responsibilities:

-Black-box testing

-Defect Tracking (Jira)

QA Engineer

с 06.2011 по 11.2011 (5 месяцев)

MacPhun LLC (entertainment)

Testing of Toon Farm project (http://itun.es/i6xH9qX), iOS application:

-Black-box testing

-Defect Tracking (Redmine)

-Writing Test Documentation (Test Cases, Test Suites)

Junior QA Engineerс 12.2010 по 06.2011 (6 месяцев)

Junior QA Engineer

December 2010 – June 2011 (7 months)

Zenlar (Quest Software)

Testing of vFoglight project in the field of virtualization:

- Black-box testing (System, Exploratory, Functional, GUI, Regression testing, Smoke)

-Defect Tracking (JIRA, Fogbugz, Torbugs)

-Writing Test Documentation (Test Cases, Test Suites)

-Testing documentation.

-Virtualization Platforms: VMware ESX/ESXi/VirtualCenter/vSphere, MS Hyper-V.

Education:

National Aviation University Master's degree, Software Systems 2012 – 2014

National Aviation University BS, Software engineering 2007 – 2012

Languages

English - Professional working proficiency

Ukrainian - Native or bilingual proficiency

Russian - Native or bilingual proficiency