E-mail: [email protected]
Skype: fjolur.
Cell: +38 063 076 51 36
Опыт работы
Software Test Engineer
с 10.2013 по 08.2014 (10 месяцев)
Intro Pro (IT)
Embedded Systems Department
Manual Software testing for TV receivers, DirectTV co. product.
- Black-box testing;
- Smoke, ad-hoc, functional, Regression testing; Network; GUI, localization etc.
- OS: Ubuntu - Linux.
- Bug tracking system: Jira.
- Using Sun VirtualBox for remote testing, Eclipse for CVS access
Software Test Engineer
с 11.2011 по 08.2013 (1 год 9 месяцев)
Smart Development Group (Computer Software)
Testing of iOS and Mac OS applications:
Family Tree - genealogy app for MacOS (https://itun.es/us/IJ9gK.m)
Desktop Toys - desktop game for MacOS (https://itun.es/us/Srm8L.m)
DjVuReader for iOS - viewer for DjVu files on iOS (https://itun.es/i6xK8Dk)
DjVuReader – viewer for DjVu files on Mac (https://itun.es/us/dIyyD.m)
XPSReader - viewer for XPS files on Mac (https://itun.es/us/QvX2E.m)
Database Pro – a tool for accessing SQL databases from iPad (http://itun.es/iS86ws)
Responsibilities:
-Black-box testing
-Defect Tracking (Jira)
QA Engineer
с 06.2011 по 11.2011 (5 месяцев)
MacPhun LLC (entertainment)
Testing of Toon Farm project (http://itun.es/i6xH9qX), iOS application:
-Black-box testing
-Defect Tracking (Redmine)
-Writing Test Documentation (Test Cases, Test Suites)
Junior QA Engineerс 12.2010 по 06.2011 (6 месяцев)
Junior QA Engineer
December 2010 – June 2011 (7 months)
Zenlar (Quest Software)
Testing of vFoglight project in the field of virtualization:
- Black-box testing (System, Exploratory, Functional, GUI, Regression testing, Smoke)
-Defect Tracking (JIRA, Fogbugz, Torbugs)
-Writing Test Documentation (Test Cases, Test Suites)
-Testing documentation.
-Virtualization Platforms: VMware ESX/ESXi/VirtualCenter/vSphere, MS Hyper-V.
Education:
National Aviation University Master's degree, Software Systems 2012 – 2014
National Aviation University BS, Software engineering 2007 – 2012
Languages
English - Professional working proficiency
Ukrainian - Native or bilingual proficiency
Russian - Native or bilingual proficiency