konstantin_17

Константин Мирин konstantin_17konstantin_17
Konstantin Mirin
SUMMARY
• 2+ years of working experience as a Web Developer
• Strong knowledge of PHP (1.5 years experience)
• Understanding of OOP and OOD and applying it to the web projects (1 year experience)
• Experience with developing of web-applications (web-stores, informational systems,
• Familiar with XML and XSLT transformation (6 months experience)
• JavaScript and DHTML (6 months experience)
• Strong background in mathematics, especially in applying math to computer technologies
• Intelligent, detail-oriented person, able to learn new technologies quickly and in details
• Experience in developing databases
TECHNOLOGIES
Databases:
MySQL, Access
Programming Languages:
PHP, HTML(+CSS), JavaScript(+DHTML), XML(+XSLT), SQL, Delphi, C++, UML
Tools:
Apache HTTP Server, phpMyAdmin, ZendStudio, Enterprise Architect (UML modeling),
Sablotron
Platforms
Windows 9x/Me/2000/XP, ALT Linux
EXPERIENCE
August 2005 – October 2005 GEEKSFORLESS Nikolaev, Ukraine
Position
PHP-Developer
Duties
- Developed core of web applications, using PHP & MySQL
- Built application models
- Tested migrated sites
- Configured and installed software, needed for the project
Tools
- phpMyAdmin (for managing MySQL database)
- DreamWeaver (for building pages and XML structures)
- Photoshop (with DreamWeaver for imposition)
- ZendStudio (for writing PHP code)
- Enterprise Architect (for building application models and generating PHP classes structure)
May 2005 – August 2005 Freelancing Nikolaev, Ukraine
Position
PHP-Developer
Projects
- http://autogorod.net – system which accepts advertisements from users (and administrators from Nikolaev, Odessa and Kherson regions) and then exports them to RTF file, which is used for imposition of the magazine “Autogorod”.
Duties
- Developed web applications, using PHP & MySQL
- Configured and installed software, needed for the project
Tools
- phpMyAdmin (for managing MySQL database)
- DreamWeaver (for building pages and XML structures)
- Photoshop (with DreamWeaver for imposition)
- ZendStudio (for writing PHP code)
- Enterprise Architect (for building application models and generating PHP classes structure)
Developed applications using Linux platform
EDUCATION
2004 - present
Mykolayiv State Petro Mohyla’s University, Mykolayiv, Ukraine
Specialization - Intellectual Systems Of Decision-Making
