konstantin_17

Konstantin Mirin

SUMMARY

• 2+ years of working experience as a Web Developer

• Strong knowledge of PHP (1.5 years experience)

• Understanding of OOP and OOD and applying it to the web projects (1 year experience)

• Experience with developing of web-applications (web-stores, informational systems,

• Familiar with XML and XSLT transformation (6 months experience)

• JavaScript and DHTML (6 months experience)

• Strong background in mathematics, especially in applying math to computer technologies

• Intelligent, detail-oriented person, able to learn new technologies quickly and in details

• Experience in developing databases

TECHNOLOGIES

Databases:

MySQL, Access

Programming Languages:

PHP, HTML(+CSS), JavaScript(+DHTML), XML(+XSLT), SQL, Delphi, C++, UML

Tools:

Apache HTTP Server, phpMyAdmin, ZendStudio, Enterprise Architect (UML modeling),

Sablotron

Platforms

Windows 9x/Me/2000/XP, ALT Linux

EXPERIENCE

August 2005 – October 2005 GEEKSFORLESS Nikolaev, Ukraine

Position

PHP-Developer

Duties

- Developed core of web applications, using PHP & MySQL

- Built application models

- Tested migrated sites

- Configured and installed software, needed for the project

Tools

- phpMyAdmin (for managing MySQL database)

- DreamWeaver (for building pages and XML structures)

- Photoshop (with DreamWeaver for imposition)

- ZendStudio (for writing PHP code)

- Enterprise Architect (for building application models and generating PHP classes structure)

May 2005 – August 2005 Freelancing Nikolaev, Ukraine

Position

PHP-Developer

Projects

- http://autogorod.net – system which accepts advertisements from users (and administrators from Nikolaev, Odessa and Kherson regions) and then exports them to RTF file, which is used for imposition of the magazine “Autogorod”.

Duties

- Developed web applications, using PHP & MySQL

- Configured and installed software, needed for the project

Tools

- phpMyAdmin (for managing MySQL database)

- DreamWeaver (for building pages and XML structures)

- Photoshop (with DreamWeaver for imposition)

- ZendStudio (for writing PHP code)

- Enterprise Architect (for building application models and generating PHP classes structure)

Developed applications using Linux platform

EDUCATION

2004 - present

Mykolayiv State Petro Mohyla’s University, Mykolayiv, Ukraine

Specialization - Intellectual Systems Of Decision-Making