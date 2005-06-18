web-site developer

my name is Leonid Pilipenko, I am 17 years old and I work as a web developer. I know Html, CSS, js, React. I have several projects in my arsenal:

1) https://leonid203764.github.io/HTML-SITE/

https://github.com/leonid203764/HTML-SITE

and have а several js developments:

https://leonid203764.github.io/goit-js-hw-07/