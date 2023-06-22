Aspiring Freelance Copywriter
Experience:
No professional experience in copywriting, but have written texts as part of academic assignments and personal projects.
Familiar with the basics of SEO optimization and standard copywriting rules.
Willing to work towards growth and development of professional skills.
Skills:
Excellent knowledge of spelling, grammar, and stylistics.
Ability to research and analyze materials for relevance and accuracy.
Ability to work with different CMS and text editors.
Ability to work in a team, discuss tasks, and provide suggestions.
Contact Information:
Alexander Mushtai
Available on Telegram for communication.