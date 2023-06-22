link2tay

Олександр link2tay

 
25 летУкраина/Харьков
10 месяцев на фриланс-бирже
Был
6 месяцев назад
Aspiring Freelance Copywriter

Experience:

  • No professional experience in copywriting, but have written texts as part of academic assignments and personal projects.

  • Familiar with the basics of SEO optimization and standard copywriting rules.

  • Willing to work towards growth and development of professional skills.

Skills:

  • Excellent knowledge of spelling, grammar, and stylistics.

  • Ability to research and analyze materials for relevance and accuracy.

  • Ability to work with different CMS and text editors.

  • Ability to work in a team, discuss tasks, and provide suggestions.

Contact Information: