lulukyan57

Программист Perl/MySQ

Ivan Lulukyan

Jrvezh, 44-st street, 66 house 374

95 787573 (mobile)

Yerevan, Armenia 375007

[email protected]

Objectives:

Development of Information Model for Applications and Projects

Web Development

Search Engines and Web Robots

Computer Aided Management

Development of Local and Web based Databases

Data Acquisition Systems of Scientific Experiment

Qualification Highlights:

Areas: Web Applications, Search Engines, Web Spiders, Databases, CAM, Data Acquisition, Data processing Programming: Perl, PHP, FoxPro, Visual Basic, Pascal, Macro 11, Fortran

Databases: MySQL, FoxPro, MS Access, FileMakerPro

Applications: MS Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, Bgbilling4.1

OS: Linux, MS Windows, MS DOS, FreeBSD, RSX 11, RT 11

Hardware: Cisco 3640, IBM PC, Macintosh, PDP 11, VAX 11, CAMAC

Education:

1974-1979 Yerevan State University, Yerevan

Applied Mathematics, Diploma

1984 Computer Programming Course, Yerevan

Diploma

1985 Training Course in Cybernetics Institute, Kiev

Programming R-technology

Experience:

Jul 2007- Spyur Business Directory, Yerevan

present WebProgrammer(Part Time)

Spyur www.spyur.am Website support

Авг. 2016- MBM, Commerce, Ереван

Сен. 2020Programmer

DB development and support

Sep 2010- VXSoft, Workflow and Document Management. Ереван

2012 Database specialist(Part Time)

Mullberry system’s statistical reports from MySQL DB

RA Police Database Conversion

RA Eregistry Database Conversion

Mar 2009- Cisco Academy. Gyumri

Dec 2009 Perl Programming Teacher

Teaching Perl Programming Language

Feb 2007- Gyumri Information Technology Center. Gyumri

Jul 2007 Perl Programming Teacher (Part Time)

Teaching Perl Programming Language

Jan 2007- Shirak Technology Enterprise. Gyumri

Jul 2007 Programmer

ISP Billing Software Installation and Configuring.

Environment: Linux, MySQL, Bgbilling4.1, Cisco 3640, Netflow, SNMP

Feb 2006- Multimedia Technologies and Distance Learning, Moscow

Jul 2006 Programmer

Learning Programs Development

Environment: IBM PC, Windows, Word, PowerPoint, Photoshop, Adobe Premier

Jun 2002- Spyur Business Directory, Yerevan

Dec 2006 Spyur Information System Project Leader

Environment: IBM PC, Windows 2000, MS Access

Jan 2002- Armenian Computer Center, Yerevan

Jun 2002 System Administration Department Manager

Environment: IBM PC, FreeBSD, Perl, PHP, MySQL

Feb 1999- Armenian Computer Center, Yerevan

Jan 2002 Web Development Department Manager

CGI Programming, Web Databases, banber.digilib.am Search Engine and WEB Spider

Environment: IBM PC, FreeBSD, Perl, PHP, MySQL

Apr 2000- Yerevan Jewellery Plant, Yerevan

Feb 2002 Computer Aided Management and Accounting System Project Leader

Environment: IBM PC, Windows 98, MS Access, FoxPro

Aug 1998- Armenian Computer Center, Yerevan

Feb 1999 Customers Technical Support Department Manager

Customer's Database System

Environment: IBM PC, Macintosh,Win9*, Netscape, IE, OE

Jan 1995- Fund for Armenian Relief, Yerevan

Aug 1998 Computer Department Manager

Development of warehouse database systems.

Environment: IBM PC, Windows 95, Visual FoxPro 3.0

Jan 1998- Fregat LTD, Yerevan

May 1998 Programmer (part time)

Development of "Tsovamart" TV Lotto game database system.

Environment: IBM PC, Windows 95, Visual FoxPro

Apr 1997- Araratian diocese of the Armenian Patriarchal Church, Yerevan

May 1998 Programmer (part time)

Development of warehouse and accounting databases.

Environment: IBM PC,Windows 95, MS Access, FileMaker Pro

Feb 1994- Yerevan Physics Institute, Yerevan

Dec 1997 Systems Programmer (part time)

Enhancing "Maket ANI" Data Acquisition System. Software. Consulting.

Environment: IBM PC,Linux, Windows 95

Jan 1993- Car Shop "Day Number Eight"

Jan 1994 Information Department Manager

Car Database Development. Analyzing and Utilization of Data concerning cars,

Analysis Russian markets via Relcom, Adonis and other Networks.

Environment: IBM PC,MS DOS, FoxBase, MTEZ communicating progra

Jun 1990- Armenian Computer Center, Yerevan

Dec 1992 Desktop Publishing Department Manager

Armenian Standards for Information Exchange.

Ventura Publisher Desktop Publishing System's Armenian Locale.

ArmWin Armenian keyboard emulation program for Windows.

Environment: IBM PC,MS DOS, Windows3.*, Fontographer, Borland Workshop

May 1985- Yerevan Physics Institute, Yerevan

Jun 1990 Systems Programmer

Development several Data Acquisition Systems for several Cosmic Rays

Physics Experiments including "PION", "Maket ANI"(PDP 11 version),

"Maket ANI"(IBM PC version).

Environment: PDP 11, IBM PC, CAMAC,RSX 11, RT 11, MS DOS, Macro 11, Pascal2, Turbo Pascal

Sep 1983- Atomic Power Plants Research Institute, Yerevan

Apr 1985 Programmer

Development of Training System for Atomic Power Plants personnel.

Environment: IBM 360, PDP 11,RSX11, FORTRAN IV

Sep 1979- Mathematical Machines Research Institute, Yerevan

Jun 1981 Programmer

Data Exchange Protocols Development for Military Network.

Environment: IBM 360,IBM 360 Assembler

Research experience:

1994-1997 “Data Acquisition System for „Maket ANI" Installation”

Dissertation for Masters Degree

Languages:

Russian: fluent

Armenian: fluent

English: writing and speaking - good, reading - fluent

German: poor

Date of Birth: September 2, 1957

Personal Data: Married, 3 children

References: Kizoghyan Hovannes - DIGILIB, Technical Director

Mekhitarian Vahram - ACC ISP, General Director

Mkrtumyan Igor - AUA Computer Service Department, Head; AMIUG, President

Toneyan Albert - WEB ISP, President