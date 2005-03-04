Web developer

I'm 17 years old. I enjoy IT and I see my future in that. I want to deal with IT professionally. I'm very interested in loT, artificial intelligence. I really like learning new and improving my knowledge and skills. I learn self-study (I develop exercises from algorithms and data structures, I write code in Java Script, HTML, CSS). I also attend the IT Step computer academy course (program - programming in Python). I have a certificate in an online course in programming and marketing. She completed the online course "CS50's Introduction to Computer Science".