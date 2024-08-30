About me
Technical stack: Kotlin, Java,
Android Jetpack (View Binding, Data Binding, Navigation, ViewModel),
Jetpack Compose
Firebase, SQLite, Glide, Picasso, Retrofit, Room, Dagger, Hilt, Coroutines, Flow, LiveData
Clean Architecture, MVVM, MVI, SOLID;
Git, GitLab.
Languages: English (Intermediate), Russian, Belarussian.
I've been developing mobile applications more than two years, and I have experience in:
- upgrading architecture of applications;
- all livecircles app steps support;
- managing Google Play Console;
- active teamwork, help to onboard new teammates.
My goal is to grow up to Software Solution Architect and create my own project in the future. Are you with me?😁
Я против войны в Украине!
