Technical stack: Kotlin, Java,

Android Jetpack (View Binding, Data Binding, Navigation, ViewModel),

Jetpack Compose

Firebase, SQLite, Glide, Picasso, Retrofit, Room, Dagger, Hilt, Coroutines, Flow, LiveData

Clean Architecture, MVVM, MVI, SOLID;

Git, GitLab.



Languages: English (Intermediate), Russian, Belarussian.



About me:

I've been developing mobile applications more than two years, and I have experience in:

- upgrading architecture of applications;

- all livecircles app steps support;

- managing Google Play Console;

- active teamwork, help to onboard new teammates.

My goal is to grow up to Software Solution Architect and create my own project in the future. Are you with me?😁