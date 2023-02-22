I am fluent in English, Ukrainian, German, and Russian.

Hello! My name is Max Petrunyk, and I am a freelancer with many years of experience in translations from English, Ukrainian, German, and Russian. I specialize in translating various types of texts, from medical and scientific articles to websites and advertising materials.

I have a higher education in linguistics and more than [number of years] years of experience in translations. My experience also includes working with CAT tools such as SDL Trados, MemoQ, and Wordfast, as well as with machine learning resources to improve translation quality.

I always strive to provide high-quality translations and meet the terms of the agreement with the client. Additionally, I possess excellent communication skills and am always ready to collaborate and resolve any issues that arise.

If you need an experienced translator who can provide high-quality and fast translations from English, Ukrainian, German, or Russian, then please do not hesitate to contact me. I will be happy to assist you with your project!