Achkasov Maxim
Education:
2006-2011 Ukrainian Engineering Pedagogic Academy
Major: Computer technologies
Specialization: Computer technologies in management and education
Professional Experience:
Project description
MyCredit
Created a project with microservice architecture based on modern technologies. Managed the project and helped to establish the architecture on other projects. Implemented functionality that significantly improved and accelerated the work of the project and the system.
Responsibilities:
created new project;
technical leader on the project;
new functional development;
bug-fixing;
functional optimization;
code refactoring;
Project duration
11.2018 - 06.2023
Function
Technical leader, developer
Technologies in use
C # 8, .NET Framework 4.8. MS SQL. Production envirement.Mongo DB. Azure.
Number of people in the team
305
Project description
Digital cloud technologies (DCT) company
Optimization functional in any projects. Created WPF application to bypass data parsing from the site. Work with docker, deploy project on production with docker platform. Team Leader in small group. Developed application (micro service) payment services and payment statistics.
Responsibilities:
new functional development;
bug-fixing;
functional optimization;
code refactoring;
team leader in small group.
Project duration
03.2018 – 10.2018
Function
Developer
Technologies in use
C # 6.0, .NET Framework 4.0, WPF, MongoDB, Docker, Javascript, JQuery, Redis, XML, HTML, CSS, LINQ, MS SQL Server 2017.
Number of people in the team
7
Project description
iQueSoft company
The sports standard for predictive analytics designed to crush competition.
A great portal for displaying statistics for basketball, football, hockey, rugby, car racing.
Responsibilities:
new functional development;
bug-fixing.
Project duration
08.2017 – 02.2018
Function
Developer
Technologies in use
C # 6.0, .NET Framework 4.0, LINQ, MongoDB, MongoDB Shell.
Number of people in the team
12
Project description
AntaraSoft company.
Developed business classes, pages, user controls etc.
Server side and client side web developing.
Work with full-text indexes. Data base development (optimization).
Responsibilities:
new functional development;
bug-fixing.
Project duration
09.2015 – 07.2017
Function
Developer
Technologies in use
C # 6.0, .NET Framework 4.0, ASP.NET 4.5, XML, HTML, CSS, JQuery, LINQ, MS SQL Server 2014, AngularJS 1.5.
Number of people in the team
3
Project description
Andersen company
Project for military units statistics.
Responsibilities:
new functional development;
bug-fixing;
support.
Project duration
06.2014 – 09.2015
Function
Developer
Technologies in use
C # 5.0, .NET Framework 4.0, ASP.NET 4.0, XML, HTML, CSS, JQuery, LINQ, MS SQL Server 2014
Number of people in the team
10
Project description
Quadecco company
С# projects.
Responsibilities:
new functional development;
bug-fixing;
support.
Project duration
02.2014 – 05.2014
Function
Developer
Technologies in use
C# 5.0, .NET Framework 4.5, ASP.NET 4.0, XML, HTML, CSS, JQuery, LINQ.
Number of people in the team
3
Project description
Personal
Development of a software complex for implementation and evolution of loyalty programs between the banks and their partners.
Responsibilities:
new functional development;
bug-fixing.
Project duration
10.2013 – 01.2014
Function
Developer
Technologies in use
NET Framework 4.5, ASP.NET MVC, WCF, MS SQL, Oracle, Entity Framework, MS SQL Integration Services.
Number of people in the team
7
Project description
Personal
The system is dedicated to the gynecological department of a hospital and its personnel. The main goal is automation of the doctors’ work; electronic accounting system for patients and the reception data; introduction of examination results, results of analyzes and other medical information.
Responsibilities:
new functional development;
bug-fixing.
Project duration
01.2013 – 06.2013
Function
Developer
Technologies in use
NET Framework 4.0, Win Forms 2.0, ASP .NET, PL/SQL, Entity Framework, LINQ
Number of people in the team
3
Project description
Personal.
Transfer portal for the tickets for different events.
Responsibilities:
new functional development;
bug-fixing;
support.
Project duration
01.2013 – 04.2013
Function
Developer
Technologies in use
C #, .NET Framework 4.0, ASP.NET 4.0, XML, HTML, CSS, JQuery, LINQ, MS SQL Server 2008
Number of people in the team
1
Project description
Personal.
Software development for windows and web forms.
Responsibilities:
new functional development;
bug-fixing.
Project duration
04.2012 – 01.2013
Function
Developer
Technologies in use
C #, .NET Framework 4.0, ASP.NET 4.0, XML, HTML, CSS, JQuery, XSLT, LINQ, MS SQL Server 2008, Store Procedure
Number of people in the team
3
Project description
Personal.
ADO.NET provider for Oracle
Responsibilities:
new functional development;
bug-fixing.
Project duration
02.2012 – 05.2012
Function
Developer
Technologies in use
ADO.NET, Entity Framework, N-hibernate, Oracle
Number of people in the team
10
Places of work and time:
MyCredit
3 years and 4 months
DCT company
8 months
iQueSoft company.
7 months
Antarasoft company
1 year and 10 months
Andersen company
1 year and 5 months
Quadecco company
3 months
Freelance
2 years
Personal skills:
Strong verbal and written communicational skills;
Able to work in a fast paced environment and meet deadlines and new challenges;
Strong organizational and time management skills.
Strengths and personal characteristics:
Ready to develop any application of great complexity.
Professional skills:
Good knowledge of OOP, Win Forms, Web Forms, Visual C#, LINQ, Entity Framework, .NET Framework, ASP.NET MVC, XML, SQL, SQL Stored procedures, SQL functions, SQL indexes;
AngularJS 1.5, HTML/CSS/JavaScript, JQuery, JSON, AJAX;
Hardware design and development;
Beginner: Silver Light, WPF;
Technical Skills
Programming Languages: Delphi, Visual Basic, Visual C#;
Technologies: Win Forms, ASP.NET MVC, Web Forms, WPF;
RDBMS: Microsoft Access, ORACLE, MS SQL, MongoDB, Redis, Memcache;
Web: HTML, ASP.NET Web Forms, ASP.NET MVC;
Operating Systems: Windows XP, Windows Home, Windows 7, Beginner Unix/Linux;
Development Tools: Visual Studio 2015, Visual Studio 2017;
Administrative skills:
Internet connection configuration; system and network activity monitoring; computer safety; register configuration
Certification:
"Operator of A Personal Computer" with high-rate on 2009
“Interlink” – Pre-intermediate English on 2012 (3 months-150 hours)
Languages:
Russian - native speaker
Ukrainian - native speaker
English – pre-intermediate
German – beginner
About myself:
Very motivated to work in a company which could provide stability.
Punctual, stress-insensitive. No harmful habits.
Good learner, with a desire to explore new technologies, communicative, abstract thinker, responsible and disciplined.