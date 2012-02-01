.Net Full stack developer

Achkasov Maxim

Education:

2006-2011 Ukrainian Engineering Pedagogic Academy

Major: Computer technologies

Specialization: Computer technologies in management and education

Professional Experience:

Project description

MyCredit

Created a project with microservice architecture based on modern technologies. Managed the project and helped to establish the architecture on other projects. Implemented functionality that significantly improved and accelerated the work of the project and the system.

Responsibilities:

created new project;

technical leader on the project;

new functional development;

bug-fixing;

functional optimization;

code refactoring;

Project duration

11.2018 - 06.2023

Function

Technical leader, developer

Technologies in use

C # 8, .NET Framework 4.8. MS SQL. Production envirement.Mongo DB. Azure.

Number of people in the team

305

Project description

Digital cloud technologies (DCT) company

Optimization functional in any projects. Created WPF application to bypass data parsing from the site. Work with docker, deploy project on production with docker platform. Team Leader in small group. Developed application (micro service) payment services and payment statistics.

Responsibilities:

new functional development;

bug-fixing;

functional optimization;

code refactoring;

team leader in small group.

Project duration

03.2018 – 10.2018

Function

Developer

Technologies in use

C # 6.0, .NET Framework 4.0, WPF, MongoDB, Docker, Javascript, JQuery, Redis, XML, HTML, CSS, LINQ, MS SQL Server 2017.

Number of people in the team

7

Project description

iQueSoft company

The sports standard for predictive analytics designed to crush competition.

A great portal for displaying statistics for basketball, football, hockey, rugby, car racing.

Responsibilities:

new functional development;

bug-fixing.

Project duration

08.2017 – 02.2018

Function

Developer

Technologies in use

C # 6.0, .NET Framework 4.0, LINQ, MongoDB, MongoDB Shell.

Number of people in the team

12

Project description

AntaraSoft company.

Developed business classes, pages, user controls etc.

Server side and client side web developing.

Work with full-text indexes. Data base development (optimization).

Responsibilities:

new functional development;

bug-fixing.

Project duration

09.2015 – 07.2017

Function

Developer

Technologies in use

C # 6.0, .NET Framework 4.0, ASP.NET 4.5, XML, HTML, CSS, JQuery, LINQ, MS SQL Server 2014, AngularJS 1.5.

Number of people in the team

3

Project description

Andersen company

Project for military units statistics.

Responsibilities:

new functional development;

bug-fixing;

support.

Project duration

06.2014 – 09.2015

Function

Developer

Technologies in use

C # 5.0, .NET Framework 4.0, ASP.NET 4.0, XML, HTML, CSS, JQuery, LINQ, MS SQL Server 2014

Number of people in the team

10

Project description

Quadecco company

С# projects.



Responsibilities:

new functional development;

bug-fixing;

support.

Project duration

02.2014 – 05.2014

Function

Developer

Technologies in use

C# 5.0, .NET Framework 4.5, ASP.NET 4.0, XML, HTML, CSS, JQuery, LINQ.

Number of people in the team

3

Project description

Personal

Development of a software complex for implementation and evolution of loyalty programs between the banks and their partners.

Responsibilities:

new functional development;

bug-fixing.

Project duration

10.2013 – 01.2014

Function

Developer

Technologies in use

NET Framework 4.5, ASP.NET MVC, WCF, MS SQL, Oracle, Entity Framework, MS SQL Integration Services.

Number of people in the team

7

Project description

Personal

The system is dedicated to the gynecological department of a hospital and its personnel. The main goal is automation of the doctors’ work; electronic accounting system for patients and the reception data; introduction of examination results, results of analyzes and other medical information.

Responsibilities:

new functional development;

bug-fixing.

Project duration

01.2013 – 06.2013

Function

Developer

Technologies in use

NET Framework 4.0, Win Forms 2.0, ASP .NET, PL/SQL, Entity Framework, LINQ

Number of people in the team

3

Project description

Personal.

estbilet.ru

Transfer portal for the tickets for different events.

Responsibilities:

new functional development;

bug-fixing;

support.

Project duration

01.2013 – 04.2013

Function

Developer

Technologies in use

C #, .NET Framework 4.0, ASP.NET 4.0, XML, HTML, CSS, JQuery, LINQ, MS SQL Server 2008

Number of people in the team

1

Project description

Personal.

Software development for windows and web forms.

Responsibilities:

new functional development;

bug-fixing.

Project duration

04.2012 – 01.2013

Function

Developer

Technologies in use

C #, .NET Framework 4.0, ASP.NET 4.0, XML, HTML, CSS, JQuery, XSLT, LINQ, MS SQL Server 2008, Store Procedure

Number of people in the team

3

Project description

Personal.

ADO.NET provider for Oracle

Responsibilities:

new functional development;

bug-fixing.

Project duration

02.2012 – 05.2012

Function

Developer

Technologies in use

ADO.NET, Entity Framework, N-hibernate, Oracle

Number of people in the team

10

Places of work and time:

MyCredit

3 years and 4 months

DCT company

8 months

iQueSoft company.

7 months

Antarasoft company

1 year and 10 months

Andersen company

1 year and 5 months

Quadecco company

3 months

Freelance

2 years

Personal skills:

Strong verbal and written communicational skills;

Able to work in a fast paced environment and meet deadlines and new challenges;

Strong organizational and time management skills.

Strengths and personal characteristics:

Ready to develop any application of great complexity.

Professional skills:

Good knowledge of OOP, Win Forms, Web Forms, Visual C#, LINQ, Entity Framework, .NET Framework, ASP.NET MVC, XML, SQL, SQL Stored procedures, SQL functions, SQL indexes;

AngularJS 1.5, HTML/CSS/JavaScript, JQuery, JSON, AJAX;

Hardware design and development;

Beginner: Silver Light, WPF;

Technical Skills

Programming Languages: Delphi, Visual Basic, Visual C#;

Technologies: Win Forms, ASP.NET MVC, Web Forms, WPF;

RDBMS: Microsoft Access, ORACLE, MS SQL, MongoDB, Redis, Memcache;

Web: HTML, ASP.NET Web Forms, ASP.NET MVC;

Operating Systems: Windows XP, Windows Home, Windows 7, Beginner Unix/Linux;

Development Tools: Visual Studio 2015, Visual Studio 2017;

Administrative skills:

Internet connection configuration; system and network activity monitoring; computer safety; register configuration

Certification:

"Operator of A Personal Computer" with high-rate on 2009

“Interlink” – Pre-intermediate English on 2012 (3 months-150 hours)

Languages:

Russian - native speaker

Ukrainian - native speaker

English – pre-intermediate

German – beginner

About myself:

Very motivated to work in a company which could provide stability.

Punctual, stress-insensitive. No harmful habits.

Good learner, with a desire to explore new technologies, communicative, abstract thinker, responsible and disciplined.