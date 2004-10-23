$20
I tak mne nujen script kotoruie ja pudu postawit na web site. Etot script opredeljat esli u usera est Win XP Sp1 ili Win XP Sp2. EXAMPLE: Esli u usera est for example Win XP Sp1 togda ...
Веб-программирование1 исполнитель
Закрыт
19 лет назад
I tak mne nujen script kotoruie ja pudu postawit na web site. Etot script opredeljat esli u usera est Win XP Sp1 ili Win XP Sp2. EXAMPLE: Esli u usera est for example Win XP Sp1 togda ...
Hello, what I need is following: a script that will identify whether the visitor of a website has Windows XP with SP1 installed or Windows XP with SP2 installed and will redirect them to different homepages.