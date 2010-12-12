CV

Education:

1998-2003

Lviv I.Franko National University

Faculty: Foreign Languages (English language and literature)

Degree: Specialist (graduated with honours);

December 2002 – February 2003

Computer course of the faculty of Foreign languages;

1995 – 1998

Pedagogical college of Lviv I.Franko National University

Faculty: English language

Degree: Bachelor (graduated with honours);

Free-lance occupation (main projects):

September 2006 – March 2007

Free lance translation of technical documentation (operating instructions) for "KOMAX AG" (Switzerland) – crimping machines (motor-car construction branch);

May 2008 – present

Free-lancer at “Galytskyi Perekladach” Interpreting agency, Lviv, Ukraine:

- written translations of documentation of judicial, technical and medical branches;

March 2009 - present

Free-lancer at JamGroup Publishing House (Moscow, Russia) – tourist guides, travelling.

Free-lancer at TRANSLATORSFAMILY Interpreting agency (Kharkiv, Ukraine).

Performing translations for private clients (Russia, Ukraine).

October 2009

The Second Eastern European Conference on NPM-s (the OSCE project) – consequtive translation

June 2010

Independent social research for Roma Education Fund (Budapest) LHP Program (interpreter) – Kyiv-Uzhgorod-Cherkassy