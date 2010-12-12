Education:
1998-2003
Lviv I.Franko National University
Faculty: Foreign Languages (English language and literature)
Degree: Specialist (graduated with honours);
December 2002 – February 2003
Computer course of the faculty of Foreign languages;
1995 – 1998
Pedagogical college of Lviv I.Franko National University
Faculty: English language
Degree: Bachelor (graduated with honours);
Free-lance occupation (main projects):
September 2006 – March 2007
Free lance translation of technical documentation (operating instructions) for "KOMAX AG" (Switzerland) – crimping machines (motor-car construction branch);
May 2008 – present
Free-lancer at “Galytskyi Perekladach” Interpreting agency, Lviv, Ukraine:
- written translations of documentation of judicial, technical and medical branches;
March 2009 - present
Free-lancer at JamGroup Publishing House (Moscow, Russia) – tourist guides, travelling.
Free-lancer at TRANSLATORSFAMILY Interpreting agency (Kharkiv, Ukraine).
Performing translations for private clients (Russia, Ukraine).
October 2009
The Second Eastern European Conference on NPM-s (the OSCE project) – consequtive translation
June 2010
Independent social research for Roma Education Fund (Budapest) LHP Program (interpreter) – Kyiv-Uzhgorod-Cherkassy