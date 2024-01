Full Stack Web-developer

I as a PHP developer enthusiastically participating in various web projects. Experience in public, private and voluntary sectors. LAMP background focused on: PHP, MySQL, HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript (AJAX, jQuery)

My technical Skills:

PHP5, MySQL, Ajax, jQuery, Javascript, HTML5, CSS3, XML, MVC, Git/Subversion toolset

Frameworks: Zend, Codeigniter, CakePHP

CMS: WordPress, Joomla, OpenCart, Magento