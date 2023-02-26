nastyagukk

Анастасия Гук nastyagukk

 
25 летПольша/Краков
год на фриланс-бирже
Была
10 месяцев назад
UI/UX-дизайнер

Hello, my name is Anastasia and I’m a Web Designer ?

My process:

  • Discussion

  • Research

  • Design concept/Prototyping

  • Design development

  • Delivery

I’m focusing on the best user experience of the product design to create a great digital product like:

  • Landing pages/Websites/Product sites

  • Mobile app design

  • UI/UX design

  • Prototyping

I use Figma and Adobe Photoshop during my work. I do my best to meet my client's expectations and deadlines. I'm looking forward to discussing your project together!

https://www.behance.net/78e93708

FigmaPhotoshop