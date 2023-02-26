nastyagukk

UI/UX-дизайнер
Hello, my name is Anastasia and I’m a Web Designer ?
My process:
Discussion
Research
Design concept/Prototyping
Design development
Delivery
I’m focusing on the best user experience of the product design to create a great digital product like:
Landing pages/Websites/Product sites
Mobile app design
UI/UX design
Prototyping
I use Figma and Adobe Photoshop during my work. I do my best to meet my client's expectations and deadlines. I'm looking forward to discussing your project together!