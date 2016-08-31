Technical writing: user guides and manuals
Educational Background: Belorussian State University, philological faculty, department of the modern foreign languages.
Languages: English (near-native), Czech (intermediate), German (beginner).
Work Experience:
Client Manager (February 2005 - May 2006)
IT field (web design and development): projects planning and supervising, business correspondence, negotiations with clients, online support, interpreting, translation.
Technical Writer (June 2006 - February 2008)
- User guides for web-based applications: document planning, functionality description, document design and formatting.
- Copywriting: product overview for the company web site.
- Client trainings (phone + web conferences).
Senior Technical Writer (March 2008 - currently)
- User guides for web-based applications: document planning, functionality description.
- Copywriting.
- Planning work of TW department.
Freelance experience - about 2.5 years
Documentation formats: DOC (MS Word); CHM, HTML, Web Help (RoboHelp); Docbook, other formats upon request.
- Руководство пользователя213 просмотров