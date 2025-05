Hello everyone, my name is Vladislav. I have been drawing for 4 years and recently decided to do it professionally. I have learned many courses in or

I am looking for a job, I have been working in Photoshop and Illustrator for 4 years, I have little experience in 3D modeling: 3Ds Max, Maya. I draw portraits, I graduated from the Artcraft anatomy course. I draw with realism and cartoon style.