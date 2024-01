[i][b]за минималку[/b] This week, [/i]Net Politics[i] is [url=http://blogs.cfr.org/cyber/2015/04/13/the-uns-group-of-governmental-experts-on-cybersecurity/]taking a look[/url] at the work of the UN Group of Governmental Experts on Developments in the Field of Information and Telecommunications in the Context of International Security, which is meeting this week in ...