UI/UX Designer
I have been designing for a year, I can create convenient and visually pleasing web interfaces. I want to improve my skills under the guidance of an experienced mentor or on my own with checking the result. Always open to new things and strive to learn.
SkillsUX/UI
User interviews
Create empathy maps and persona descriptions Creation of CJM
and user flow
Functional analysis
Competitive Analysis
Summary analysis
Creation of a design system
Creating an interactive prototype
iOS guidelines
material design guidelines
HTML / CSS
ProgramesFigma
Adobe Photoshop Adobe Illustrator Adobe Premiere Pro Adobe After Effects CorelDRAW
Sketch
Tilda