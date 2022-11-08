producerr

Микита Сиваш producerr

 
25 лет
3 года на фриланс-бирже
Был
3 года назад
UI/UX Designer

I have been designing for a year, I can create convenient and visually pleasing web interfaces. I want to improve my skills under the guidance of an experienced mentor or on my own with checking the result. Always open to new things and strive to learn.

Skills

UX/UI 

User interviews 

Create empathy maps and persona descriptions Creation of CJM 

and user flow 

Functional analysis 

Competitive Analysis 

Summary analysis 

Creation of a design system 

Creating an interactive prototype 

iOS guidelines 

material design guidelines 

HTML / CSS

Programes

Figma 

Adobe Photoshop Adobe Illustrator Adobe Premiere Pro Adobe After Effects CorelDRAW 

Sketch 

Tilda