proggerlancer

freelance programmer

I'm an expert PHP Full-Stack Developer with more than 9 years experience in creating high quality database-driven websites. I specialize in PHP, MySQL, WordPress, JavaScript, jQuery, Bootstrap, HTML, and CSS. I have never encountered a web development problem I couldn't solve and will always find a solution to your issue.

I also have extensive experience in website administration and hosting, primarily in a Linux/Apache environment (Ubuntu and Red Hat), but also Windows Server with IIS, using SSH/RDP as well as web control panel interfaces like Cpanel and Plesk, and the all encompassing Amazon Web Services (AWS).

I am interested in serving clients both large and small; my work spans the spectrum from individuals, small businesses, a state college, and a national bank. If you need reliable web development done right, then I'm your guy: no matter how big or how small the job is, I'd like to work with you.