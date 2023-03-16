We are European company with Ukrainian spirit that specializes in providing DevOps services. Development and DevOps are crucial pieces of the puzzle in the software development world.
We believe that the roles of the development team and DevOps should be connected to each other in order to build both the product and the IT infrastructure.
Our team members make up a unique combination of strategy, creativity, technology and deep knowledge of digital platforms to help our clients build a scalable and secure IT infrastructure for
launching and running their product on the top level.
Cloud Consulting Services:
Cloud Migrations
Cloud Infrastructure Design and Strategy
Cloud Security Audit
Cost Optimization and Cost Management
DevOps as a Services
Infrastructure As Code
Continuous Integration
Continuous Monitoring and Alerting
Integration of third party solutions
Container Management and Orchestration
Kubernetes Consalting service
Dockerize application
Building microservices architecture
GitOps for the Kubernetes