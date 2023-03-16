cloud consulting services, devops as a service, container management

We are European company with Ukrainian spirit that specializes in providing DevOps services. Development and DevOps are crucial pieces of the puzzle in the software development world.

We believe that the roles of the development team and DevOps should be connected to each other in order to build both the product and the IT infrastructure.

Our team members make up a unique combination of strategy, creativity, technology and deep knowledge of digital platforms to help our clients build a scalable and secure IT infrastructure for

launching and running their product on the top level.

Cloud Consulting Services:

Cloud Migrations

Cloud Infrastructure Design and Strategy

Cloud Security Audit

Cost Optimization and Cost Management

DevOps as a Services

Infrastructure As Code

Continuous Integration

Continuous Monitoring and Alerting

Integration of third party solutions

Container Management and Orchestration

Kubernetes Consalting service

Dockerize application

Building microservices architecture

GitOps for the Kubernetes