We are European company with Ukrainian spirit that specializes in providing DevOps services. Development and DevOps are crucial pieces of the puzzle in the software development world.

We believe that the roles of the development team and DevOps should be connected to each other in order to build both the product and the IT infrastructure.

Our team members make up a unique combination of strategy, creativity, technology and deep knowledge of digital platforms to help our clients build a scalable and secure IT infrastructure for

launching and running their product on the top level.

Cloud Consulting Services:

 Cloud Migrations

 Cloud Infrastructure Design and Strategy

 Cloud Security Audit

 Cost Optimization and Cost Management

DevOps as a Services

 Infrastructure As Code

 Continuous Integration

 Continuous Monitoring and Alerting

 Integration of third party solutions

Container Management and Orchestration

 Kubernetes Consalting service

 Dockerize application

 Building microservices architecture

 GitOps for the Kubernetes

