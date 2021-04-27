radoveniuk

Middle ReactJS developer

Hello! I'm a web software developer from Kyiv, Ukraine.

I graduated from the Kyiv college of computer technologies and economics and the Main Academy frontend developer course. Besides this, I am constantly engaged in self-education and improve my skills.

I have over 2-year experience with that technologies:

HTML5, CSS3, Javascript(ES5, ES6), TypeScript

CSS preprocessors: SASS, SCSS

Javascript frontend frameworks: React JS (React hooks), Angular 2+

NodeJS (Express, HapiJS, MongoDB, MySQL)

Git (git flow)

Also, I have experience with such middlewares:

leaflet, lodash-es, rxjs, graphql, axios and more others.

English: Intermediate.

I enjoy to work in a team and learn new things