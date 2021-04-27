radoveniuk

Middle ReactJS developer
Hello! I'm a web software developer from Kyiv, Ukraine.
I graduated from the Kyiv college of computer technologies and economics and the Main Academy frontend developer course. Besides this, I am constantly engaged in self-education and improve my skills.
I have over 2-year experience with that technologies:
HTML5, CSS3, Javascript(ES5, ES6), TypeScript
CSS preprocessors: SASS, SCSS
Javascript frontend frameworks: React JS (React hooks), Angular 2+
NodeJS (Express, HapiJS, MongoDB, MySQL)
Git (git flow)
Also, I have experience with such middlewares:
leaflet, lodash-es, rxjs, graphql, axios and more others.
English: Intermediate.
I enjoy to work in a team and learn new things