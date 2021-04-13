sargsyan75

Education 2017- 2018 American University of Armenia (Certificate in Translation) · English for translators
· History and Theories of Translation
· Practicum in Translation
· Consecutive and Simultaneous Interpreting
Summer 2005 Summer Language Courses for Foreign Students, University of Malaga, Spain
· Spanish in the media
· Contemporary art
· Geography of Spain
· Islamic and Medieval art
Certificate obtained
2003 Language Certificate /Diploma Basico de Espanol/ obtained from the University of Cervantes
2003-2005 State University of Yerevan Faculty of Roman-Germanic Languages Spanish Department
Master of Spanish Language and Literature
1999-2003 State University of Yerevan Faculty of Roman-Germanic Languages Spanish and German Department
Bachelor Degree (Diploma with Honor)
1989-1999 Secondary School # 82, Yerevan
Professional Experience
August 2020 Translation into German language for Austrian real estate
company
March 2020 Sales Manager at Spanish company which suggests to get
A job /to join a team bitcoin/
May 2019 Translation interpreting at migration centre of Armenia
October 2019- Translation interpreting at Red Cross Armenia
October 20019- Translation
interpreting at Mission Armenia
October 2018 - Law translations for "Krtaran Sona" educational and consulting center
September 2018- Armane Yerkir LTD Incoming tour manager and Modd-
Events (freelance event manager )
May 2018 Interpreting (English to Armenian) at the American
University of Armenia
Lecturer Hayarpi Papikyan about Mother Armenia:
Educating the patriotic Armenian woman in the XIX century
March 2018 Interpreting (English to Armenian) at the American
University of Armenia
Lecturer Liliana Edilyan presented Gurgen Edilyan’s letters from exile compiled in a volume titled Speak, Letters
April 2018 Translations for Civilnet.am news website
2017- 2018 Translations for Iravaban.net news website
2014-2016 Armane Yerkir LTD Incoming tour manager
2014-2016 Modd-Events (freelance event manager )
May 2014 Consecutive translation at the Embassy of Argentina
2004- 2014 Interpreter/Translator
“Armenia” private television studio
2003-2004 Lecturer of Spanish,
“HayBusak” private University, Yerevan
January- September 2003 Courses for guides
“Menua-tour” company,
Certificate obtained
May- July 2003 Lecturer of Spanish,
“Topchayn” language center
January- May 2003 Lecturer of Spanish,
“VLT” language center
April-June 2002 Center of Leadership Development
July 2002 Interpretor/Translator
for the Spain National football team
May 2004 Consecutive translations for Armenia
Computer SkillsWindows 95, 98, 2000, XP,
MS Office (Word, Excel, Access, Power Point)
CapabilitiesExcellent communicational skills
Excellent organizational skills
Computer skills
LanguagesFluent in Spanish, English, Armenian and Russian
Good knowledge of French
ReferencesFurnished upon request