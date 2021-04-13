sargsyan75

Education 2017- 2018 American University of Armenia (Certificate in Translation) · English for translators

· History and Theories of Translation

· Practicum in Translation

· Consecutive and Simultaneous Interpreting

Summer 2005 Summer Language Courses for Foreign Students, University of Malaga, Spain

· Spanish in the media

· Contemporary art

· Geography of Spain

· Islamic and Medieval art

Certificate obtained

2003 Language Certificate /Diploma Basico de Espanol/ obtained from the University of Cervantes

2003-2005 State University of Yerevan Faculty of Roman-Germanic Languages Spanish Department

Master of Spanish Language and Literature

1999-2003 State University of Yerevan Faculty of Roman-Germanic Languages Spanish and German Department

Bachelor Degree (Diploma with Honor)

1989-1999 Secondary School # 82, Yerevan

Professional Experience

August 2020 Translation into German language for Austrian real estate

company

March 2020 Sales Manager at Spanish company which suggests to get

A job /to join a team bitcoin/

May 2019 Translation interpreting at migration centre of Armenia

October 2019- Translation interpreting at Red Cross Armenia

October 20019- Translation

interpreting at Mission Armenia

October 2018 - Law translations for "Krtaran Sona" educational and consulting center

September 2018- Armane Yerkir LTD Incoming tour manager and Modd-

Events (freelance event manager )

May 2018 Interpreting (English to Armenian) at the American

University of Armenia

Lecturer Hayarpi Papikyan about Mother Armenia:

Educating the patriotic Armenian woman in the XIX century

March 2018 Interpreting (English to Armenian) at the American

University of Armenia

Lecturer Liliana Edilyan presented Gurgen Edilyan’s letters from exile compiled in a volume titled Speak, Letters

April 2018 Translations for Civilnet.am news website

2017- 2018 Translations for Iravaban.net news website

2014-2016 Armane Yerkir LTD Incoming tour manager

2014-2016 Modd-Events (freelance event manager )

May 2014 Consecutive translation at the Embassy of Argentina

2004- 2014 Interpreter/Translator

“Armenia” private television studio

2003-2004 Lecturer of Spanish,

“HayBusak” private University, Yerevan

January- September 2003 Courses for guides

“Menua-tour” company,

Certificate obtained

May- July 2003 Lecturer of Spanish,

“Topchayn” language center

January- May 2003 Lecturer of Spanish,

“VLT” language center

April-June 2002 Center of Leadership Development

July 2002 Interpretor/Translator

for the Spain National football team

May 2004 Consecutive translations for Armenia

Computer Skills Windows 95, 98, 2000, XP,

MS Office (Word, Excel, Access, Power Point)

Capabilities Excellent communicational skills

Excellent organizational skills

Computer skills

Languages Fluent in Spanish, English, Armenian and Russian

Good knowledge of French