serdarhoja

I participated in the automation of the services of the Turkmen Railway (electronic tickets and freight). We worked as a team. I did some parts of the front end. (railway.gov.tm - tickets; trl.gov.tm - freight). Only the client part is shown in cargo transportation. But there is software for railway workers. In many ways, I participated in this part. Made with the help of vue/nuxt e-commerce sites:prenatal.tmbegbazar.com.tmhr.asmanoky.comUsing HTML, CSS, Javascript(jquery), PHP made these:tff.com.tmarchalyk.comege.com.tmweb.asmanoky.comand others