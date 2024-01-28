sergeyirina65

Experienced Copywriter | 3 years in Copywriting | Proven Expertise in Crafting Compelling Content

Personal Information:

  • Name: Sergiy

  • Age: 27

  • Location: [Ukraina]

Professional Experience:

Copywriter |Freelance]

  • Demonstrated a 3-year track record in copywriting, specializing in crafting engaging and effective content.

  • Proficient in creating content across various niches and industries, ensuring each piece meets the client's objectives.

  • Extensive knowledge and expertise in SEO-driven content creation, maximizing visibility and engagement.

Skills:

  • Copywriting

  • Content Creation

  • SEO Optimization

  • Client Collaboration

  • Editing and Proofreading

Additional Information:

  • Fluent in [Languages, if applicable]

  • Strong analytical and research skills

  • Detail-oriented and deadline-driven

