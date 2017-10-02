My name’s Pavel, I'm from Ukraine PHP and Python developer. I specialize at Symfony 2/3, Laravel & Django frameworks. Also i have great experience in module-developing on OpenCart, Wordpress, Joomla & Drupal CMS platforms.
My professional focus is a fast & large business solutions, comfortable web-applications and really elegant coding. I work for the future, for growing humanity and I'd like to do something special fo our world.
I worked as a specialist of Internet Marketing & Web-development for last 6 years During all my life I tried my profession from different sides, investigating new interesting things & starting new original projects.
I worked in Business Management, at High School, in Internet Marketing or Web-developing at different times of my life, trying to finally find myself in something greater, something I’ve borne for.
I believe in the future, in the people and modern civilization. That’s why I’ve decided to go in the depth of great web-application development. I get the greatest satisfaction in writing perfect code and creating comfortable applications which serve to people. But unfortunately I cannot realize my own potential working at my hometown. That’s why I’ve decided to try myself in worldwide freelance.
По этому заказу не оплачена комиссия сервиса!
По этому заказу не оплачена комиссия сервиса!