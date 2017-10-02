Specialist of Internet Marketing & Web-development

My name’s Pavel, I'm from Ukraine PHP and Python developer. I specialize at Symfony 2/3, Laravel & Django frameworks. Also i have great experience in module-developing on OpenCart, Wordpress, Joomla & Drupal CMS platforms.

My professional focus is a fast & large business solutions, comfortable web-applications and really elegant coding. I work for the future, for growing humanity and I'd like to do something special fo our world.

I worked as a specialist of Internet Marketing & Web-development for last 6 years During all my life I tried my profession from different sides, investigating new interesting things & starting new original projects.

I worked in Business Management, at High School, in Internet Marketing or Web-developing at different times of my life, trying to finally find myself in something greater, something I’ve borne for.

I believe in the future, in the people and modern civilization. That’s why I’ve decided to go in the depth of great web-application development. I get the greatest satisfaction in writing perfect code and creating comfortable applications which serve to people. But unfortunately I cannot realize my own potential working at my hometown. That’s why I’ve decided to try myself in worldwide freelance.