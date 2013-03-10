Objective

To obtain a software developer position that allows me to learn new technologies while utilizing my experience developing web-based applications as well as my knowledge of Perl, C, SQL.

Computer Skills

* Languages: Perl, C, SQL, HTML, CSS, SSI, OOP skills. I have some expirience with Python, Ruby, Java2 SE and JavaME.

* Databases: MySQL,PostgreSQL

* Operating Systems: Linux (Debian, RedHat), Windows 9x.

* Software: Vim, Dia, Doxygen, SVN, Apache Web Server, git, nginx

* Protocols: HTTP, SMTP, POP3, FTP, CGI.

Experience

Macrotel company, Nikolaev, Ukraine

Programmer (January 1998 - May 2003)

* Develop demon-programs for ensuring interaction with MySQL and MS SQL Server, using C, Python and Perl.

* Worked closely with the head of marketing as well as product management to redesign and update company's website, using Perl, HTML, SSI and CSS while ensuring that all pages were cross-browser and cross-platform compatible.

* Develop web-based application is compatible with IE, Opera and Netscape, develop page layout, generate code, and debug code.

* Developed web frontend and for MS SQL Server and MySQL using Perl, PHP, CSS, SSI.

* Developed a package of tools for using within a company.

* Design and using MySQL databases.

* Apache Web Server administration.

Freelancer (May 2003 – present time)

* Developing and modification server side components of websites.

* Developed 2 gambling sites with slot machines and instant games. Integration with WebMoney pay system (webmoney.ru). Used Apache, mod_perl, MySQL, HTML, CSS, JavaScript and Flash.

Last works

* Internet shop for Nikolaev trade network TehnoMir (Perl, MySQL).

* Aviaticket Agency www.aviticket.com.ua (Perl, MySQL).

* 3D visualization studio CG-Format www.cg-format.com (Perl, MySQL).

* Web Studio www.webforlife.ru (Perl, MySQL).

* chaokakao.ru

* intimvezde.ru

Certificates

* Perl: SkillDrill (www.skilldrill.com, UserID S0U506203)

* Apache Administrator: BrainBench (www.brainbench.com, Transcript ID#: 5815323)

* Java 2 Fundamentals: BrainBench (www.brainbench.com, Transcript ID#: 5815323)

Languages

* Russian (native), Ukrainian (fluently), English (reading)

Personal Information

* Born July 27, 1970 in Nikolaev, Ukraine.

* Married since 1999.

Additional Information

* I like a server side programming. My preferred programming language is Perl and preferred operation system is Debian/GNU Linux. I also interested for extending my knowledge of C,,Python, Ruby. I very interested to take part in developing a interest and complex web projects.