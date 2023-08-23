Web Developer

My name is Sultan, and I'm a 40-year-old programming enthusiast. I started my journey into the world of programming at the young age of 12, and ever since then, I've been passionate about honing my skills. I have a strong grasp of Unity and C#, and I've reached an advanced level of proficiency in both. Using this expertise, I love creating my own games, putting my creativity and technical knowledge to work. Programming has become an integral part of my life, and I'm excited to continue exploring new horizons in the world of technology and game development