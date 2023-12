Junior FrontEnd Developer

Hello, my name is Tatiana, I am a young and self-motivated person. I’m

comfortable in working in a team or individually in a wide range of issues relating to

frontend. I have an upper-intermediate English level and now I am studying FrontEnd

course at Beetroot Academy.

https://tania833.github.io/Language-school-main-page/

https://tania833.github.io/

https://tania833.github.io/my_works/