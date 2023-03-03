3d artist

https://www.artstation.com/bunkovskiy_dv - my portfolio. I have been developing in the 3D field for 2 years now) During this time I have trained well and continue to improve my skills. After all, this is mine and I do not intend to stop. I know how to create animations; I make models according to the full pipeline; I made models for 3D visualization for companies; I hone my skills in creating organics, characters. If necessary, I am ready to study engines, I just can't get my hands on it myself)

Here are the programs I own: Blender, ZBrush, Unreal, Substance Painter, Marmoset Toolbag, Photoshop, Premiere Pro, SpeedTree, AutoCad.

In general, he is young and promising. I am ready to cooperate.