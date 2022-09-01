Email: [email protected]Telegram: @todorovev
Github: https://github.com/todorov-png
Education:
September 2014 – July 2018: National Aerospace University “Kharkiv Aviation Institute”. Bachelor`s degree. Program Subject Area “Automation and Computer Integrated Technologies”. Professional qualification “Technical Expert in Physical Sciences and Technology”.
September 2018 – December 2019: National Aerospace University “Kharkiv Aviation Institute”. Master`s honors degree. Program Subject Area “Automation and Computer Integrated Technologies”. Professional qualification “Computer-Integrated Technological Processes and Production”.
Work experience:
- September 2017 – July 2018 as an electromechanics at the "Electromashstan" plant.
- August 2021 is now the front-end developer Octarine.
- Confident knowledge of OOP.
- Understanding of the features of cross-browser and adaptive layout.
- English: A2.
- HTML/HTML5, PUG
- CSS/CSS3, SCSS, TailwindCSS
- JavaScript ES6+
- AJAX
- Vue.js
- Webpack
- Gulp 4
- Docker
CMS: Wordpress
Back-End: PHP, PYTHON, Node.js
SCV: Github, Bitbucket, Git
Tools: MS Visual Studio Code 2019, Adobe Photoshop, Figma.
Other: Jira, JSHint
IT related and additional experience:
- Practice with writing laboratory works, course works and diploma on C++, C#, Arduino, HTML, CSS, PHP, PYTHON.
- Prize-winner at the All-Ukrainian competition of student research papers 2018/2019 in the specialty: "Automation and computer-integrated technologies".
- Hardworking
- Quick learner
- Prefer self-education
- Communicative
- Work in team