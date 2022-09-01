todorov

Евгений Тодоров todorov

 
28 лет
6 лет на фриланс-бирже
Был
3 года назад
FRONT-END DEVELOPER

Email: [email protected]

Telegram: @todorovev

Github: https://github.com/todorov-png

Education:

September 2014 – July 2018: National Aerospace University “Kharkiv Aviation Institute”. Bachelor`s degree. Program Subject Area “Automation and Computer Integrated Technologies”. Professional qualification “Technical Expert in Physical Sciences and Technology”.

September 2018 – December 2019: National Aerospace University “Kharkiv Aviation Institute”. Master`s honors degree. Program Subject Area “Automation and Computer Integrated Technologies”. Professional qualification “Computer-Integrated Technological Processes and Production”.

Work experience:

  • September 2017 – July 2018 as an electromechanics at the "Electromashstan" plant.
  • August 2021 is now the front-end developer Octarine.
Skills:

  • Confident knowledge of OOP.
  • Understanding of the features of cross-browser and adaptive layout.
  • English: A2.
Front-End:

  • HTML/HTML5, PUG
  • CSS/CSS3, SCSS, TailwindCSS
  • JavaScript ES6+
  • AJAX
  • Vue.js
  • Webpack
  • Gulp 4
  • Docker
Database: PostgreSQL, SQLite, MongoBD, MySQL

CMS: Wordpress

Back-End: PHP, PYTHON, Node.js

SCV: Github, Bitbucket, Git

Tools: MS Visual Studio Code 2019, Adobe Photoshop, Figma.

Other: Jira, JSHint

IT related and additional experience:

  • Practice with writing laboratory works, course works and diploma on C++, C#, Arduino, HTML, CSS, PHP, PYTHON.
  • Prize-winner at the All-Ukrainian competition of student research papers 2018/2019 in the specialty: "Automation and computer-integrated technologies".
Personal qualities:

  • Hardworking
  • Quick learner
  • Prefer self-education
  • Communicative
  • Work in team