FRONT-END DEVELOPER

Telegram: @todorovev

Github: https://github.com/todorov-png

Education:

September 2014 – July 2018: National Aerospace University “Kharkiv Aviation Institute”. Bachelor`s degree. Program Subject Area “Automation and Computer Integrated Technologies”. Professional qualification “Technical Expert in Physical Sciences and Technology”.

September 2018 – December 2019: National Aerospace University “Kharkiv Aviation Institute”. Master`s honors degree. Program Subject Area “Automation and Computer Integrated Technologies”. Professional qualification “Computer-Integrated Technological Processes and Production”.

Work experience:

September 2017 – July 2018 as an electromechanics at the "Electromashstan" plant .

August 2021 is now the front-end developer Octarine.

Confident knowledge of OOP.

Understanding of the features of cross-browser and adaptive layout.

English: A2.

HTML/HTML5, PUG

CSS/CSS3, SCSS, TailwindCSS

JavaScript ES6+

AJAX

Vue.js

Webpack

Gulp 4

Docker

: PostgreSQL, SQLite, MongoBD, MySQL

CMS: Wordpress

Back-End: PHP, PYTHON, Node.js

SCV: Github, Bitbucket, Git

Tools: MS Visual Studio Code 2019, Adobe Photoshop, Figma.

Other: Jira, JSHint

IT related and additional experience:

Practice with writing laboratory works, course works and diploma on C++, C#, Arduino, HTML, CSS, PHP, PYTHON.

Prize-winner at the All-Ukrainian competition of student research papers 2018/2019 in the specialty: "Automation and computer-integrated technologies".