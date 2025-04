Веброзработчик

TEL: +38 (093) 983-50-06

EMAIL: [email protected]

GIT-HUB: HTTPS://GITHUB.COM/MAXIMDROBCHAK

RESIDES: VINNITSA

LEVEL ENGLISH : INTERMEDIATE

SUMMARY

ON THE EXPERIENCE AND SKILLS OF WEB DEVELOPMENT:

THREE AND HALF YEARS IN PROGRAMMING, STARTING WITH PHP, TWO PHP ONLINE COURSES AND THE ONLINE COURSE PHP 7 HAVE GONE AND WORKED WITH DATABASES (SQL, MYSQL, PDO).

IN VINNYTSA HE GRADUATED FROM VINNYTSIA INFORMATION SCHOOL WITH A DEGREE IN WEB DEVELOPMENT. THE COURSE DURATION WAS 5 MONTHS, IN THE PROGRAM: JAVASCRIPT, JQUERY, HTML, CSS, PHP, MYSQL.

GRADUATED THE BASICS OF PROGRAMMING "CS50" COURSE OF GRAVAR UNIVERSITY. THE PROGRAM INCLUDES: THE STUDY OF LINUX, THE BASIS OF THE C LANGUAGE, THE MAIN SUBJECT OF THE COURSE IS WEB DEVELOPMENT (C, PYTHON / JS / SQL).

LAST 2.5 YEARS DEVOTED TIGHTLY UI-DEVELOPMENT.

THE TOOLS I USED IN PRACTICE, WITH WHICH I CAN WORK CONFIDENTLY:

HTML5, CSS3, JAVASCRIPT, JQUERY, AJAX, BOOTSTRAP4, MATERIAL-UI, SASS,JSS,STYLED-COMPONENTS,

WEBPACK, REACTJS, REDUX, APOLLO, GRAPHQL , NODE.JS, EXSPRESS, SQLITE.

USED LESS OFTEN, BUT FAMILIAR:

KOA, EXT4, REACT NATIVE USED FOR ANDROID.

HOBBY: MACHINE LEARNING FOR OVER 1.5 YEARS : KERAS, TENSORFLOW, TENSORFLOWJS

KAGGLE: HTTPS://WWW.KAGGLE.COM/KERNELS?SORTBY=DATERUN&GROUP=PROFILE&PAGESIZE=20

Sep-2018 - Now - Software Engineer

Project: Advertising web application,

Project Role: UI Web Developer (front-end)

Stack of technologies: React, Redux +P.O. , styled-components, Apollo,

GraphQL,

Tasks performed: feature development, code review, bug fixing, research;

code refactoring, application performance optimization, adaptive;

Jan-2018 - (April-2018)

- Landing page, Software Engineer

Project Role: Freelancer Web Developer (front-end)

Stack of technologies: React, Redux, styled-components, node, express

Responsibilities:

• Features development;

• integration with third-party modules;

• Performance improvements;

• Server deployment and maintenance.

Octouber-2017- (March-2018) – Web site, Software Engineer

Project Role: Freelancer Web Developer (full-stack)

Stack of technologies: PHP, Jquery,HTML5, CSS3, MySQL, WordPress

Responsibilities:

• integration with third-party modules;

• Performance improvements;

• Server deployment and maintenance.

Jan-2017 - Till now (Dec-2018) - Freelancer Software Engineer

Project Role: Freelancer Web Developer (front-end)

Responsibilities:

• Features development;

• integration with third-party modules;

• Performance improvements;

Environment:

Windows, Linux,

JS, React, Node

Interregional center of jeweler art in Kiev

Faculty/College: Jeweler-fashion designer, Jeweler-fashion designer

Specialty: mineralogy, processing of diamonds and precious metals

Courses:

CS50

Completed an online course, which is taught at Harvard University: the basics of programming "CS50".(C, PHP, JS) https://courses.prometheus.org.ua:18090/downloads/3ee5a77e9f4c49ab9c775a3b01fd9beb/Certificate.pdf

Vinnytsia IT School

Full-stack(JavaScript, HTML, CSS, PHP , MySQL)

In Vinnytsia he graduated from Vinnytsia Information School with a degree in Web Development. The course duration was 8 months, in the program: JavaScript, jQuery, HTML, CSS, PHP, MySQL.