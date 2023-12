Dragon battleaxe Low-poly 3D model

Game ready 3d Dragon axe model.

Model has 1430 polygons and 1360 vertices, is available in Blend, FBX, OBJ and other formats. Model is 121 cm in height, has UW map. Textures are available in 2k, included diffuse, metallic, roughness, normal map and ambient occlusion.

This battle ax model is stylized as a dragon's mouth. Perfect for a dark fantasy character.