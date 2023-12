Medieval armored girl knight Low-poly 3D model

Game ready lowpoly 3d model of a armored girl knight.

Model has 20457 polygons and 22691 vertices (13200 polygons- full nude, 2000 polygons -teeth), is available in Blend, FBX, OBJ and other formats. Model is 172 cm in height, has UW map. PBR textures are available in 2k, included diffuse, metallic, roughness, normal map, ambient occlusion and cavity.