Scratch Games is a way for people of all ages to learn and improve their programming skills while being creative. Each game is the result of the hard work and creativity of young innovators, who use Scratch, MIT's visual programming language, to make them. Anyone can be a programmer in Scratch. Users can simply make their own scratch games without having to write complicated programming thanks to a simple drag-and-drop interface. This has given millions of young people all over the world the chance to try their hand at making games. A Scratch game starts with a basic notion, like a cat hopping over things, a treasure hunt, or an interactive story that keeps you interested. From there, programmers employ blocks of code to control things like movement, sound, interactivity, and scores.