ABC-анализ

select set_config('custom.prev', '0', false);

select

h.num, h.items_id, h.sname, h.fprice, h.dola, h.suma_dola,

case

when h.suma_dola

when h.suma_dola between 0.5 and 0.85 then 'B'

else 'C'

end ::char(1) rank

from

(

select

f.num num,

f.items_id,

f.sname,

f.fprice,

f.dola,

f.dola+current_setting('custom.prev')::FLOAT as suma_dola,

set_config('custom.prev', cast(f.dola+current_setting('custom.prev')::FLOAT as text), false)

from

(

-- id товара, название, общая выручка, Доля накопительного итога

select

row_number() over() num,

t.items_id,

t.sname,

t.fprice,

t.fprice/ sum(t.fprice) over () dola

from

(

-- id товара, название, сумма, (за указанный период + категорию)

select

s.items_id,

i.sname,

sum(s.price * s.icount) fprice

-- c.sname

from

sales as s,

items as i,

cats as c

where i.id = s.items_id

and i.cat_id = c.id

/*

and i.cat_id = 59

and s.ddate BETWEEN '01.01.2016' and '01.04.2016'

*/

group by s.items_id, i.sname

order by 3 desc) as t

) as f

) as h;