ABC-анализ

9 лет назад
select set_config('custom.prev', '0', false);

select

h.num, h.items_id, h.sname, h.fprice, h.dola, h.suma_dola,

    case

        when h.suma_dola

        when h.suma_dola between 0.5 and 0.85 then 'B'

        else 'C'

    end ::char(1) rank

from

(

select

    f.num num,

    f.items_id,

    f.sname,

    f.fprice,

    f.dola,

    f.dola+current_setting('custom.prev')::FLOAT as suma_dola,

    set_config('custom.prev', cast(f.dola+current_setting('custom.prev')::FLOAT as text), false)

from

    (

    -- id товара, название, общая выручка, Доля накопительного итога

    select

        row_number() over() num,

        t.items_id,

        t.sname,

        t.fprice,

        t.fprice/ sum(t.fprice) over () dola

        from

        (

        -- id товара, название, сумма, (за указанный период + категорию)

        select

            s.items_id,

            i.sname,

            sum(s.price * s.icount) fprice

            -- c.sname

        from

            sales as s,

            items as i,

            cats as c

         where i.id = s.items_id

            and i.cat_id = c.id

           /*

           and  i.cat_id = 59

           and s.ddate BETWEEN '01.01.2016' and '01.04.2016'

           */

        group by s.items_id, i.sname

        order by 3 desc) as t

    ) as f

) as h;