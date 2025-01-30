My portfolio

The portfolio is an individual project that I created to showcase my skills. It utilizes technologies such as CSS, HTML, JavaScript, React, and Redux. On the site, you can find my professional information, explore the projects I've completed both independently and as part of a team, and more. If you'd like to get in touch with me, there's a convenient Contact page where you can send a message. When you do, WhatsApp will open with your message ready, and you just need to click "send."The portfolio is an individual project that I created to showcase my skills. It utilizes technologies such as CSS, HTML, JavaScript, React, and Redux. On the site, you can find my professional information, explore the projects I've completed both independently and as part of a team, and more. If you'd like to get in touch with me, there's a convenient Contact page where you can send a message. When you do, WhatsApp will open with your message ready, and you just need to click "send."