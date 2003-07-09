SRUFFER
DEMO: React App (cozy-taiyaki-2cb90b.netlify.app)
Key Features That Make the Store STUFFER Special:
Registration and Login: Registration and login are made easy with the option to either register as a new user or log in with an existing account.
Personal Profile: After logging in, you have the ability to update your personal information. You can modify your name, email address, password, and upload an avatar to personalize your account.
Search System: Our search system is conveniently located in the website header. You can search for products by their names.
Shopping Cart and Favorites: You can add items to your shopping cart and keep track of your favorite products.
Price Filtering: You can filter products by price range, selecting from "price from" to "price to," and view items that match your preferences.
Adaptability: adaptive, ensuring a seamless across different devices.