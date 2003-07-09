DEMO: React App (cozy-taiyaki-2cb90b.netlify.app)

Key Features That Make the Store STUFFER Special:

Registration and Login: Registration and login are made easy with the option to either register as a new user or log in with an existing account.

Personal Profile: After logging in, you have the ability to update your personal information. You can modify your name, email address, password, and upload an avatar to personalize your account.

Search System: Our search system is conveniently located in the website header. You can search for products by their names.

Shopping Cart and Favorites: You can add items to your shopping cart and keep track of your favorite products.

Price Filtering: You can filter products by price range, selecting from "price from" to "price to," and view items that match your preferences.