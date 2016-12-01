The Shack/ Date of release

When does Shack 2017come out

On June 2015 the announcement of the filming of fantasy drama “Shack” gladdened a lot of admirers of this genre. And since 2015 the only question “when does The Shack come out” is in the minds of many fans. In this article, I`ll try to figure out it and share more information and interesting facts

about production and release of this movie.

Film Production Stuff

The film director is Stuart Hazedline and the producer is GilNetter Brad Cummings. The script of the movie is grounded in the novel “The

Shack”, written by an American writer John Fusco. William Steinkamp is an

executive editor. The two productions companies, Gil Netter Productions and Windblown

Media, provide film shoots in Vancouver, Canada. Fortunately, the filming is

finished and the date of release is already established. The Shack is coming to theaters at 3 Mart 2017.

The Trailer

On 1st December 2016, the world saw the trailer of The Shack. The video is full of both spectacular and ominous pictures. It shows the viewer the exposition of the movie and conveys

the general melancholic mood of the movie. The trailer is full of tensed and

breath-taking moments, which make the audience to wait impatiently for the

release of full movie. According to the trailer, I can say that the film will

be done in an extremely sentimental and romantic way with a strong message for

spectators. The trailer was published an only month ago and already has more

than 1million views on youtube. This video has around 4 000 likes and only

around 100 dislikes, it means that the overwhelming majority of the audience

really likes it and waits for its release.

The Plot

The “Shack” is a dramatic story about man`s experience in talking with God. Mack Philips is a loving father and husband. But a terrible heartbreak

happened in his family. His little daughter, Missy, was stolen by an unknown

maniac during a picnic. After a short police investigation, it has become known

that the girl disappeared in an unknown direction and only her bloodstained

clothes were found in a remote shack. Mac was stricken with grief, he didn`t

know what to live for and was extremely hopeless. One day, 4 years after the

kidnapping, he received a strange letter. The letter was addressed to Mac, the

author under the name “Papa”, invited Mac to the same shack where his

daughter`s clothes were found. No tracks or footsteps were detected and Mac

decided that it was a God`s sign for him to go there. After coming to the shack,

he discovered an outstanding mass of miraculous events and wonderful

investigations that will change his life forever. The acquaintance with Papa,

or God, will gift him a chance to deliver from hatred, feeling of loneliness and hopelessness. He is going to discover a new world around and inside of him.

The Voice Actors

The 50% of film success is what actors would play in the movie. Even alow-qualified movie can be admiringly apprehended by the audience when world

known film stars take part in it. Here you can observe what stars are going to embellish

the cast of The Shack:

· AnAustralian actor, born in England, Sam Worthington plays the role of Mack

Philips, the main hero.

· OctaviaSpencer, an American actress, famous for Oscar for the role in “The Help”, plays

a difficult and many-sided role of Papa or God.

· The role of the missed girl Missy is played by a young Canadian actress, Amélie Eve.

· RadhaMitchel, an Australian actress, famous for her roles in “Silent Hill” and

“Pitch Black” played the role of Mac`s wife, Nan.

The date of release of world premiere of The Shark is established to be at 3rd Mart 2017.

So, soon, at 3rd Mart, we will enjoy the premier of unique and uncommon fantasy drama, The Shack, by Stuart Hazedline.