Cricket App to Earn, Enjoy, and Share through Global Cricket Community.The current Global Cricket Community app features include the following;1) Create your own cricket hub for cricket topics, clubs, tournaments, news, players and more. 2) Your personal profiles to communicate and share with other cricket hubs and members.3) Manage your profile image, description and settings. 4) Post update in your cricket hubs which include:a) Text Updateb) Photo Updatec) Video Updated) Tribe Updatee) Article Update5) Manage Cricket Hubs related subscriptions, request, invitation and settings.6) In your own cricket hub - You can Manage cricket hub, members, share cricket hub and feed settings.7) User can be Owner, Administrator, Publisher, Moderator or Member of Cricket Hubs.

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.cricket.community&hl=uk