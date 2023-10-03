Weather App

The app features a city selection screen where users can choose their desired location. Upon selecting a city, the main screen displays current weather information including a 3-day forecast, current weather data, a personalized compass indicating wind direction, and an hourly forecast. Users have the option to view a 14-day weather forecast as well. The app allows users to add and manage multiple cities, with the ability to delete them through a swipe gesture. Additionally, users can also view weather information based on their current location, displayed on a map.