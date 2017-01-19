Перевод научной статьи для публикации (рус-англ)

ГЕОДЕЗИЧЕСКИЕ СЕТИ ДЛЯ НАБЛЮДЕНИЯ ЗА ДИНАМИКОЙ ПОРОДНЫХ ОТВАЛОВ (перевод на английский язык)

GEODESIC NETWORKS FOROBSERVING ROCK PIT DUMPS DYNAMICS

UDK 528.489:693.26

During open mining pit dump works constitute the significant part of the whole complex. Pit dump life time ends with an open cast mine development completion; its project existing period is defined as 20-30 years.

In the process of exploitation of rock excavation dump of Sever-Kazgan mining where revealed rocks are transported by road, deformation of advance dump 1 soils of were observed and as a consequence –the dump itself. The length of work dump road dead end before deformation was 2 – 3 km, and in the process of deformation of the dump it reached 0,6 km whereas

a rational length of a dump dead end for excavators with a dipper capacity isto be 1—2 km; for defining sizes of active landslide zone and finding in the ongoing process it is required to obtain digital dimensional model of point displacement in time

on the upper site of the dump edge and on pressed soils relatively to accepted static system of coordinates due to study of a new process of soils of advance dump, defining its main parameters there arises a necessity of performing detailed geodesic

surveys of collapsing-displacing deformations of a landslide type at the dump comprised of alluvial and semi rocks, sandstones and siltstones. Height is about 30 m. Physical and mechanical properties are showed in the table.

Loams of quaternary age

Clay: light grey with sand lenses

Clay: multi colored with gypsum nests

Clay: blue grey

Clay: lblack enriched with organic material

Clay: green grey with interlayers of mudstone like clay

The table data show no soils in the base of the dump that are able to prevent collapsing and displacing deformations of the dump, which causes a load on soils being 7 —7,5 kg/cm2. Engineering and geological information is given with the aim of demonstrating that is important to know in advance engineering and geological conditions of the works area. Such a condition as exceeding of load on base soils sooner or later will lead soil protrusion of the dump base.

This allows us to prepare the project for creating geodesic reference networks and dynamic networks in sufficient time taking into account expected deformations.

Observing (landslide) points were set at spacing up to 80m in deformation zones along the dump edge, at each soils protrusion bank of the advance dump and in the zone of non-deformable soils.