Перевод текста с русского на английский

1) Dresses The main attribute of the wardrobe of almost every young fashionista for the second year is a puffy skirt. Retro skirts, dresses

or sundresses can be both casual and evening wear. It all depends on the

fabrics from which they are made, style and accessories. Fashion designers at fashion weeks show such a strong fascination with

retro style for a reason. The main secret is that the ladies of the 60s dressed

very effectively and femininely. Also, fashion designers cannot ignore the fact

that many women and girls set themselves the task of hiding flaws and

emphasizing the dignity of their figure. And since it is the fluffy skirt that

makes the forms more rounded and exciting, she has not left the top of the

sales ratings in women's clothing stores for the second year. But the popularity of puffy skirts or dresses with puffy skirts does not mean at

all that all fashionistas should be the same. Otherwise what about

individuality? That is why fashion designers have invented many different types

of this element of women's wardrobe (long, short, very lush and not very). For

example, a tulip skirt. It wraps around the waist and flares out at the bottom.

Such a skirt, if it is plain, is best worn with a blouse with small flowers or

polka dots, which, by the way, is also very relevant this season. This skirt is

not going into folds, it is due to this that it is made in the shape of a

tulip. For the first time such skirts appeared in the 17th century, but they

were long, and in our case we are dealing more often with short skirts. Another

type of puffy skirt is the flared sun, which one of the German designers

recommends wearing in the spring of 2015 with a leather jacket. Although they

didn’t dress like that in the 60s, they will dress in 2015. Another type of

puffy skirt is the so-called ballerina skirt. It is slightly above the ankle

length and can be worn with both wedges and stilettos. Any fluffy skirt looks best with a tight top. As for the color, if the bottom is multi-colored, then the top should be monophonic,

maximum two-color. And vice versa. Polka dots are also very relevant this season. A skirt in small or large

polka dots will look great on any girl or woman this spring. Now regarding the bags under the fluffy skirt. It is best to choose a handbag small

and not on a long belt. Bulky bags will look too sloppy in combination with

such a skirt. Basically, a fluffy skirt focuses on the waist. So, if a girl’s waist,

to put it mildly, is not aspen, and you really want to wear such a skirt, then

you can’t do without slimming underwear. As for accessories, in this regard, the retro style is not very whimsical, so it

must become an integral part of any women's spring and summer wardrobe. With

such a skirt, you can wear wide stylish watches, watches with a twisted belt,

various bracelets, beads, rings, and this is not the whole list. Every

fashionista has her own fantasy. So every girl who wants to look fashionable and stylish this spring should get

herself a retro style skirt or dress if she hasn't already. Having created an

integral image, thanks to the above tips, any fashionista this season will look

spectacular and elegant. 2) Collars The history of collars dates back to the Renaissance. It was during this period

that the first turn-down collars appeared, embroidered with black or white

threads, and collars made of lace first appeared in the 16th century on the

Venetian island of Burano. In subsequent eras, the aforementioned accessory was

modified and has come down to our time. And now, for the second season, collars are on the list of the most relevant

jewelry and are an integral part of the wardrobe of any fashionista. The trend

of this season is turn-down collars, which can be made of ordinary fabric,

leather or plastic, can be embroidered with stones, sequins and so on. Collars are so different that each lady will find among them the one that she likes.

One of the types of this accessory is a collar on a high stand. This model

looks like a collar, which seems to be cut off from a men's shirt. Most often,

it has sharp corners and is made of dense fabrics that can keep their shape

well. Such an accessory is usually worn with fitted jackets, men's style jumpers,

as well as with dresses. The next type of the above accessory is a round

collar. It tends to look more gentle than a high collar, and suits romantic,

sophisticated natures. It is commonly worn with retro style dresses, as well as

jumpers or round neck cardigans. For original girls, a fur collar is suitable,

which can be worn both with a dress and over a coat. This season it is very

relevant. The last type is the collar-necklace, which can be made of pearls,

chains, metal plates or crystals and beads. Such an accessory can decorate the

evening dress of any lady. Thus, for each fashionista, you can choose an accessory in the form of a stylish

turn-down collar, depending on her tastes and preferences. In addition, he is

so relevant this season.